Repco Home Finance announces cessation of Director and Chief Development Officer

With effect from 16 September 2026

Repco Home Finance announced the Repco Bank has reversed the deputation of Paiyur Kuppuraman Vaidyanathan (DIN: 11234342), who is a Whole-time Director and Chief Development Officer of Repco Home Finance Limited, with effect from 16 September, 2026 and his reversion to the parent organization, due to certain official exigencies. Accordingly, he will cease as Whole time Director and Chief Development Officer of the company effective from 16 September, 2026.