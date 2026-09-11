Repco Home Finance announces cessation of Director and Chief Development Officer
With effect from 16 September 2026Repco Home Finance announced the Repco Bank has reversed the deputation of Paiyur Kuppuraman Vaidyanathan (DIN: 11234342), who is a Whole-time Director and Chief Development Officer of Repco Home Finance Limited, with effect from 16 September, 2026 and his reversion to the parent organization, due to certain official exigencies. Accordingly, he will cease as Whole time Director and Chief Development Officer of the company effective from 16 September, 2026.
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:31 PM IST