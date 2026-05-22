Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 12.04% to Rs 135.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 423.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 475.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 461.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1782.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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