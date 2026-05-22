Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 12.04% to Rs 135.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 423.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 475.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 461.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1782.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales452.23423.06 7 1782.231702.38 5 OPM %89.4794.12 -89.8192.54 - PBDT158.50161.25 -2 618.32612.34 1 PBT148.30154.12 -4 582.25583.70 0 NP135.18120.65 12 475.42461.48 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance