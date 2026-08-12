Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 464.60 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 5.63% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 464.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 436.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.464.60436.0688.0891.19158.12154.03147.74146.33121.62115.14

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