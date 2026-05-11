Monday, May 11, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank of India and European Central Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation

Reserve Bank of India and European Central Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking. The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel. The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equity MF inflows drop 5% on month in Apr-26, mid and smallcap funds inflows see good increase

Equity MF inflows drop 5% on month in Apr-26, mid and smallcap funds inflows see good increase

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Corona Remedies consolidated net profit rises 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Corona Remedies consolidated net profit rises 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 640.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 640.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Premco Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premco Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of Baroda Q4 ResultsJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance