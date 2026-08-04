Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 252.15% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.17% to Rs 32.58 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities rose 252.15% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.17% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.5821.27 53 OPM %22.9011.99 -PBDT7.992.70 196 PBT7.652.37 223 NP5.741.63 252
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST