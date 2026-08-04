Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 252.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.17% to Rs 32.58 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 252.15% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.17% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.5821.2722.9011.997.992.707.652.375.741.63

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