Response Informatics consolidated net profit rises 102.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 6.40 croreNet profit of Response Informatics rose 102.99% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.406.41 0 26.3133.58 -22 OPM %15.006.08 -7.916.82 - PBDT1.200.37 224 2.462.36 4 PBT1.140.31 268 2.242.15 4 NP1.360.67 103 2.092.08 0
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST