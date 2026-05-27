Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 57.94% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.36% to Rs 148.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 1394.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1417.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales430.34380.66 13 1394.121417.91 -2 OPM %10.7820.72 -17.3420.81 - PBDT41.4573.51 -44 226.12279.46 -19 PBT23.8356.17 -58 154.91209.78 -26 NP22.8254.25 -58 148.43198.86 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trans India House Impex consolidated net profit rises 537.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Trans India House Impex consolidated net profit rises 537.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table