Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ather Energy Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Ather Energy Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd surged 18.51% to Rs 83.99 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ather Energy Ltd spiked 14.53% to Rs 1458.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd soared 9.50% to Rs 457. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50985 shares in the past one month.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd advanced 7.69% to Rs 1305. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11386 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd spurt 7.53% to Rs 5387.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36974 shares in the past one month.

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