Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 822.61 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 822.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 697.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.822.61697.7212.1810.4370.5147.95-33.00-45.43-28.35-41.94

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