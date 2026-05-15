Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 706.84 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 706.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 632.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 187.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 216.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 2822.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2550.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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