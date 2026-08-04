Restaurant Brands Asia surges after Q1 EBITDA jumps 266% YoY

Restaurant Brands Asia surged 17.02% to Rs 82.80 after reporting a sharp improvement in operating performance for Q1 FY27.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY27, narrowing from a loss of Rs 45.40 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 17.9% YoY to Rs 822.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Reported company EBITDA (post Ind AS 116) rose 43.5% YoY to Rs 108.40 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.2% from 10.8% a year ago. On a pre-Ind AS 116 basis, company EBITDA surged 265.7% YoY to Rs 43.50 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 5.3% from 1.7% a year ago.

Gross profit increased 23.8% YoY to Rs 565 crore. Cost of materials consumed rose 6.7% YoY to Rs 257.60 crore, employee-related expenses increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 95.90 crore, occupancy and other expenses rose 22.9% YoY to Rs 311 crore, while corporate general and administration expenses increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 49.70 crore.

Operationally, the company expanded its restaurant network to 752 outlets, adding nine stores in India during the quarter. Burger King India delivered same-store sales growth of 12.6%, its highest in the last 15 quarters, while recording its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA. Standalone revenue rose 23.6% YoY to Rs 682.90 crore. Restaurant EBITDA (pre-Ind AS 116) increased 68.1% YoY to Rs 90 crore, with the margin improving to 13.2% from 9.7%. Company EBITDA (pre-Ind AS 116) surged 133.6% YoY to Rs 52.70 crore, with the margin expanding to 7.7% from 4.1%.

During the quarter, Inspira Global completed the acquisition of a controlling 42% stake in the company and infused Rs 1,050 crore through fresh equity shares and warrants. Upon exercising the warrants, Inspira Global will invest an additional Rs 450 crore, increasing its stake to 48%. The company said the capital infusion strengthens its balance sheet and will support expansion, brand building, restaurant development, digital capabilities and long-term growth.

Rajeev Varman, whole-time director and group chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands Asia said the company delivered a strong start to FY27, driven by value offerings, menu innovation, digital capabilities and disciplined execution, resulting in its strongest same-store sales growth in 15 quarters. He added that the Burger King Indonesia business continued to improve, while new promoter Inspira Global's industry expertise would help enhance operational efficiency, accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Restaurant Brands Asia operates Burger King restaurants in India and Indonesia and is one of the leading quick-service restaurant operators in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News