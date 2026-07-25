Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 122.67% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 122.67% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.670.75 123 OPM %-3.59-1.33 -PBDT-0.06-0.01 -500 PBT-0.16-0.11 -45 NP-0.16-0.11 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the June 2026 quarter

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance