Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Retro Green Revolution reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales decline 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Retro Green Revolution reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.61 -93 OPM %-75.004.92 -PBDT-0.030.08 PL PBT-0.070.03 PL NP-0.060.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Konndor Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Konndor Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST