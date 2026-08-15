Retro Green Revolution reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Retro Green Revolution reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.040.61-75.004.92-0.030.08-0.070.03-0.060.03

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