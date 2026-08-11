Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 30.02 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India rose 257.89% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.0222.2612.720.273.491.842.601.062.040.57

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