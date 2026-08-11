Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 30.02 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India rose 257.89% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.0222.26 35 OPM %12.720.27 -PBDT3.491.84 90 PBT2.601.06 145 NP2.040.57 258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST