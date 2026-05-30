Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 339.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 29.87 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 339.81% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.40% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 117.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.8731.54 -5 117.46108.48 8 OPM %30.1613.44 -15.1914.09 - PBDT8.633.83 125 15.9013.96 14 PBT6.521.88 247 7.507.15 5 NP4.751.08 340 4.924.99 -1
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST