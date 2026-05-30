Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 339.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 29.87 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 339.81% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.40% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 117.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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