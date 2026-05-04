Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 362.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 8.49 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT rose 362.50% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.08% to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.23% to Rs 24.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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