Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 362.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 8.49 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT rose 362.50% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 108.08% to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.23% to Rs 24.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.496.49 31 24.4437.16 -34 OPM %29.92-46.53 -27.1310.71 - PBDT4.440.03 14700 13.735.85 135 PBT4.300.18 2289 13.175.26 150 NP2.220.48 363 10.304.95 108
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST