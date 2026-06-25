RHI Magnesita enters into JV with Khemka Refractories
To establish greenfield refractory recycling facility in Odisha
RHI Magnesita has announced to enter into a strategic joint venture (JV) with Khemka Refractories, a renowned refractory raw-materials manufacturer in India. Together the companies will accelerate circular business models and establish a greenfield refractory recycling facility in the eastern state of Odisha, India.
Strategically located in the heart of India's steel production and close to major Industrial manufacturers, the proposed facility will support the rapidly growing demand for closed loop sustainable solutions in the Indian refractory market by creating an integrated recycling supply chain. The joint venture will focus on the recovery, processing and reuse of spent refractory materials, increase the availability of high-value raw materials for refractories and other markets and provide customers with customized recycling and enhanced sustainability solutions.
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:51 PM IST