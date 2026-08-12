RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 83.19% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 960.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1013.97960.3213.5810.64137.1395.0187.4147.9364.6135.27

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