RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 83.19% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 960.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1013.97960.32 6 OPM %13.5810.64 -PBDT137.1395.01 44 PBT87.4147.93 82 NP64.6135.27 83
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST