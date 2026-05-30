Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 518.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 518.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 932.26 crore

Net loss of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 518.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 932.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 917.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 382.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 202.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4019.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3674.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales932.26917.97 2 4019.953674.50 9 OPM %9.3710.13 -10.9913.04 - PBDT104.3884.49 24 433.49462.58 -6 PBT53.2137.83 41 236.47262.66 -10 NP-518.1136.18 PL -382.94202.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2536.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2536.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 3.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 3.17% in the March 2026 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 37.19% in the March 2026 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 37.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance