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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.610.19 221 OPM %126.2373.68 -PBDT0.24-0.30 LP PBT0.24-0.30 LP NP0.18-0.30 LP

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST