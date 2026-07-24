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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rich Universe Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Rich Universe Network reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210 0 OPM %71.430 -PBDT0.15-0.06 LP PBT0.15-0.06 LP NP0.15-0.06 LP

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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