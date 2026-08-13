Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 277.78% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 123.74% to Rs 4.90 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 277.78% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 123.74% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.902.19 124 OPM %49.1840.64 -PBDT0.480.12 300 PBT0.450.09 400 NP0.340.09 278
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST