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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 24.25% to Rs 677.49 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 18.17% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 677.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.25% to Rs 50.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 2477.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2212.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales677.49545.26 24 2477.732212.40 12 OPM %7.069.26 -9.018.52 - PBDT35.4839.42 -10 178.50145.29 23 PBT10.0815.45 -35 77.8043.73 78 NP5.997.32 -18 50.5118.90 167

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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