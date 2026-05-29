Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.25% to Rs 677.49 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 18.17% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 677.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.25% to Rs 50.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 2477.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2212.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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