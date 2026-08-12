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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rico Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales rise 38.94% to Rs 755.08 crore

Net loss of Rico Auto Industries reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 755.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 543.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales755.08543.46 39 OPM %4.619.91 -PBDT23.1242.58 -46 PBT-3.9818.97 PL NP-3.5916.33 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST