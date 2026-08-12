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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 96.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 96.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 49.83% to Rs 581.15 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 96.48% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.83% to Rs 581.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales581.15387.88 50 OPM %4.238.92 -PBDT24.0226.81 -10 PBT0.346.49 -95 NP0.164.54 -96

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST