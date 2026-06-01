Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 29.54% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 103.95% to Rs 137.50 croreNet profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 29.54% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.95% to Rs 137.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.90% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.12% to Rs 513.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales137.5067.42 104 513.43255.29 101 OPM %3.0511.87 -3.9111.52 - PBDT4.359.21 -53 24.8034.02 -27 PBT2.244.07 -45 11.8415.47 -23 NP1.672.37 -30 8.9513.54 -34
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST