Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.23% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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