Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 14.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 14.71% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.110.33-27.2766.670.400.430.400.430.290.34