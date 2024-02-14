Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 14.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 14.71% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110.33 -67 OPM %-27.2766.67 -PBDT0.400.43 -7 PBT0.400.43 -7 NP0.290.34 -15
