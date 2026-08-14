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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.12 0 OPM %-25.000 -PBDT0.420.14 200 PBT0.400.12 233 NP0.300.09 233

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST