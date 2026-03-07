RIL's FMCG division inks MoU with Finland's leading foods company Fazer

Reliance Industries said that Reliance Consumer Products has signed a memorandum of understanding with Finnish foods major Fazer to establish a long-term partnership to manufacture, market and distribute latter's premium chocolates in India.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Finland-based Fazer is a leading FMCG company in Northern Europe, renowned for its high-quality confectionery, bakery and plant-based products.

Under the strategic arrangement, the companies will introduce Fazers branded chocolate portfolio in the Indian market, combining Fazers product formulations and quality standards with RCPLs local manufacturing capabilities and nationwide distribution network that reaches nearly three million retail outlets.

The partnership aims to leverage RCPLs scale and consumer reach alongside Fazers global chocolate brands to build a presence in Indias rapidly expanding chocolate and confectionery market.

The collaboration also supports RCPLs broader strategy of expanding its presence in chocolates and confectionery following earlier brand revivals such as Ravalgaon, Toffeeman, Pan Pasand and Lotus Chocolates, while providing Fazer an entry platform into the Indian market through an established domestic distribution and commercialisation partner.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), said: "Partnering with Fazer is a strategic step towards introducing one of the worlds finest chocolates to Indian consumers. This will also accelerate RCPLs growth in chocolates & confectionary market."

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, the conglomerate reported 1.6% rise in net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip had gained 1.11% to end at Rs 1405.20 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News