RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit declines 42.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 23.95 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics declined 42.80% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 90.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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