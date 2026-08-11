RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 27.16 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 80.46% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.1621.0114.6513.764.492.874.152.573.141.74

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