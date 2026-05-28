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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Rishabh Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Rishabh Enterprises declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 123.08% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.12 -100 0.290.13 123 OPM %0-8.33 -3.45-46.15 - PBDT0.020.26 -92 0.060.25 -76 PBT0.020.26 -92 0.060.25 -76 NP0.010.17 -94 0.040.16 -75

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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