Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 198.28 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 3.40% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 198.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.198.28190.3316.8014.9236.0431.4726.5723.9619.0319.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News