Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 212.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 204.86 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 212.20% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 204.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 263.97% to Rs 81.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 775.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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