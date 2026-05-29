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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 56.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 56.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 42.68 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 56.48% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.70% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 146.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.6835.58 20 146.95125.62 17 OPM %6.707.56 -6.516.82 - PBDT2.122.12 0 7.416.25 19 PBT1.081.38 -22 4.073.37 21 NP0.471.08 -56 2.502.30 9

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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