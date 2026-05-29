Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 56.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 42.68 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 56.48% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.70% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 146.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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