Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.24% to Rs 47.31 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 38.46% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.24% to Rs 47.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.3130.286.666.842.471.651.410.920.900.65

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