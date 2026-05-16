Rishiroop reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net Loss of Rishiroop reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.15% to Rs 6.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 71.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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