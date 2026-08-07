Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 25.05 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 46.25% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.0517.6622.877.9315.7210.3815.6010.2412.688.67

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