Friday, August 07, 2026 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsBajaj Finance Share PriceQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 25.05 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 46.25% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.0517.66 42 OPM %22.877.93 -PBDT15.7210.38 51 PBT15.6010.24 52 NP12.688.67 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index

Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST