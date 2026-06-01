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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rising Bond Yields Signal Growing Unease Over U.S. Debt as Iran War and Energy Prices Squeeze Borrowing Costs

Rising Bond Yields Signal Growing Unease Over U.S. Debt as Iran War and Energy Prices Squeeze Borrowing Costs

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The world is turning more uptight about lending money to President Donald Trump's government causing interest rates to climb in ways that are worsening affordability pressures, hampering economic growth and creating a new risk for Republicans in November's mid-term elections.

The energy price spike triggered by the Iran war has seeped into the price of bonds that help fund the US government. Interest rates on a 10-year US Treasury note are topping 4.44%, up from 3.95% before the war started at the end of February.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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