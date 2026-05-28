Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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