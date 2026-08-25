Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlineSA20 Economic ImpactGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaRaw sugar import termsVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritco Logistics arm raises capital Rs 78.26 cr

Ritco Logistics arm raises capital Rs 78.26 cr

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
TrucksUp Solutions, a step down subsidiary of Ritco Logistics has successfully closed the latest growth financing round.

The newly raised capital of Rs 78.26 crore inside the subsidiary will be deployed to strengthen core technology infrastructure, expand high-tier product engineering and data science teams, accelerate the capabilities of TrucksUp's intelligent freight-matching engine, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 17-cr work order

Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 17-cr work order

NIS Management receives SBI SME Rhodium status

NIS Management receives SBI SME Rhodium status

Oriental Rail Infrastructure wins order of Rs 1.75 cr from ICF, Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure wins order of Rs 1.75 cr from ICF, Chennai

Lupin allots 30,967 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin allots 30,967 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Comm and TMPV partner to power new Sierra.ev with seamless connectivity

Tata Comm and TMPV partner to power new Sierra.ev with seamless connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST