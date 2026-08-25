Ritco Logistics arm raises capital Rs 78.26 cr
TrucksUp Solutions, a step down subsidiary of Ritco Logistics has successfully closed the latest growth financing round.
The newly raised capital of Rs 78.26 crore inside the subsidiary will be deployed to strengthen core technology infrastructure, expand high-tier product engineering and data science teams, accelerate the capabilities of TrucksUp's intelligent freight-matching engine, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST