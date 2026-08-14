Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 43.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 365.12 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics declined 43.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 365.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.365.12354.336.007.1017.0619.866.9213.355.509.71

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