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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 391.83 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics declined 53.22% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 391.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.76% to Rs 35.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 1499.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1189.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales391.83345.41 13 1499.191189.69 26 OPM %5.077.43 -6.577.55 - PBDT15.0021.38 -30 78.0473.38 6 PBT6.2916.10 -61 47.8856.98 -16 NP5.6011.97 -53 35.9842.21 -15

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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