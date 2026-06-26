Rites announces enhancement in value of contract received from NEYVELI U P

RITES and Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) has executed amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inclusion of hiring of locomotives on a wet-lease basis for in plant movement and shunting of rakes at NUPPL-GTPP Railway Siding in the existing work. With this, the contract value has been enhanced from Rs 120.13 crore to Rs 148.93 crore.