RITES announces revision in NALCO contract value to Rs 118.89 cr

RITES has received amendment to the Letter of Award dated 31 March 2021 for Detailed Engineering & Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for the work of Construction of Railway Siding at Sankerjang in Phase-I for Utkal-D Coal Mines of NALCO on Deposit Mode from National Aluminium Company (NALCO), on cost plus turnkey basis. The contract value has been enhanced from 79.73 crore to 118.89 crore.