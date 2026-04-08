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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES announces revision in NALCO contract value to Rs 118.89 cr

RITES announces revision in NALCO contract value to Rs 118.89 cr

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
RITES has received amendment to the Letter of Award dated 31 March 2021 for Detailed Engineering & Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for the work of Construction of Railway Siding at Sankerjang in Phase-I for Utkal-D Coal Mines of NALCO on Deposit Mode from National Aluminium Company (NALCO), on cost plus turnkey basis. The contract value has been enhanced from 79.73 crore to 118.89 crore.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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