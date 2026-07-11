RITES bags Rs 79-cr Patna Metro Consultancy contract

RITES announced that, as part of a consortium, it has secured a consultancy contract worth Rs 79.22 crore from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation for the implementation of the Patna Metro Rail Construction Project.

The scope of the contract includes providing consultancy services for the implementation of the Patna Metro Rail construction project. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 68 months.

The company stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and confirmed that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Rites is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

The company reported a 1.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.35 crore, despite a 27.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 768.26 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 1.55% to settle at Rs 226.40 on Saturday, 11 July 2026.

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