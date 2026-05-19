Rites consolidated net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 768.26 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 2.06% to Rs 129.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 768.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 384.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 2415.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2196.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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