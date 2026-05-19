Rites consolidated net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 768.26 croreNet profit of Rites declined 2.06% to Rs 129.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 768.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 384.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 2415.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2196.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales768.26602.29 28 2415.082196.35 10 OPM %21.8930.82 -22.9423.45 - PBDT202.25211.54 -4 673.77627.14 7 PBT185.75194.75 -5 607.77565.02 8 NP129.97132.71 -2 410.27384.80 7
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:06 PM IST