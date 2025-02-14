Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites inks MoU with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power for Rs 120 crore project

Rites inks MoU with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power for Rs 120 crore project

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Rites said that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) for a contract worth Rs 120.13 crore.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India (Govt. of India Enterprise) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (Government of Uttar Pradesh Enterprise).

The contract is for undertaking comprehensive operation & maintenance of NUPPL/GTPP railway siding. The tenor of the project is five years.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31st December 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.7% to Rs 100.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 120.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 15.7% to Rs 575.76 crore during the quarter.

The scrip slipped 2.15% to currently trade at Rs 209.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

India, US aim to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030; defense deals, strategic partnership discussed

India, US aim to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030; defense deals, strategic partnership discussed

Allcargo Logistics Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Allcargo Logistics Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Nazara Tech Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Nazara Tech Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Barometers pare all gains; pharma shares tumbles

Barometers pare all gains; pharma shares tumbles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon