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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 98 crore

RITES Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 98 crore

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

RITES reported a 7.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 90.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.67% YoY to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 489.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 7.37% YoY to Rs 130.56 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 121.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose 10.82% YoY to Rs 434.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 392.46 crore a year earlier.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Domestic Consultancy business rose 4.29% YoY to Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 272.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from Overseas Consultancy declined 10.21% YoY to Rs 16 crore from Rs 17.82 crore, while Export Sales fell 69.25% YoY to Rs 1.03 crore from Rs 3.35 crore.

 

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Revenue from the Domestic Leasing business increased 14.42% YoY to Rs 48.73 crore from Rs 42.59 crore. The Turnkey Construction Projects segment registered an 18.87% YoY growth to Rs 176.40 crore from Rs 148.40 crore, while revenue from Power Generation rose 15.49% YoY to Rs 6.04 crore from Rs 5.23 crore.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share (14% of the paid-up equity share capital) for FY2026-27. It has fixed 10 August 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the interim dividend, which will be paid on or before 2 September 2026.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

The scrip fell 1.46% to Rs 216.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST